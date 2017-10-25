Daily Roundup :Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Germany

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite to become Bayern Munich’s new head coach when interim boss Jupp Heynckes steps down next summer. The 44-year-old, who has previously been touted as a replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, has been out of work since leaving Dortmund at the end of last season. Bayern are searching for a permanent successor after sacking Carlo Ancelotti earlier this month. (Sport Bild)

Schalke midfielder Amine Harit has revealed he turned down Bayern Munich to sign for the Gelsenkirchen-based side from Nantes in the summer. The 20-year-old said: “It is true that Bavaria wanted me. When big clubs call, you think ‘of course’. But you also ask yourself: ‘What is the best thing for my development?’ I came to the conclusion that Schalke and this project fit better with me.” (Sport Bild)

Spain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has moved to quash rumours that Tottenham forward Harry Kane is on the club’s wanted list. The 24-year-old, who scored twice in Sunday’s 4-1 demolition of Liverpool, had been subject of Real Madrid transfer rumours following last week’s Champions League fixture at the Bernabeu. “I haven’t thought about signing Kane. We are happy with (Karim) Benzema and the rest of the team,” Perez said when asked about the prospect of a move for the England international. (Cadena COPE)

Former West Bromwich Albion coach Pepe Mel has been sacked by Deportivo La Coruna with the club floundering in 16th, two points above the relegation zone. B team coach Cristobal Parralo will oversee first-team affairs until a successor is found. (AS)

A debut goal from 22-year-old Jose Arnaiz helped Barcelona breeze past Real Murcia in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night. Barca manager Ernesto Valverde was impressed with the winger’s contribution and hopes he will make an impact on the first team in the future. “I hope he will help us in the future,” Valverde said. “He is a savvy player, in the second half when the opponent opened up, he found his best positions. When he grabs the ball in front of goal, he knows what to do, I think this is his first step.” (Marca)

Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar only moved to San Siro in the summer after catching the eye at Sampdoria last term. But the 22-year-old has earned rave reviews in his first few months with the Nerazzurri and is now an Atletico Madrid transfer target. The Slovakia international has been identified by Atleti coach Diego Simeone as the man he needs to get back to the Atletico of old who were defensively resolute and incredibly hard to break down. (AS)

Italy

Serie A has taken a bold step in fighting antisemitism by reading a passage from Anne Frank’s diary before fixtures this week following antisemitic acts from Lazio fans at last weekend’s fixture against Cagliari. Lazio supporters defaced the Stadio Olimpico with antisemitic graffiti and stickers of Frank wearing rivals Roma’s jersey. Lazio president Claudio Lotito visited a synagogue in Rome on Tuesday and 15 supporters have been identified as the culprits for the graffiti. (Il Giornale)

The future of Portuguese forward Andre Silva at Milan is in doubt. Signed from Porto for €38m (£34m) over the summer, the 21-year-old has yet to score in Serie A. He has, however, only made three league starts totalling 298 minutes for the Rossoneri. However, Milan are underwhelmed and with Arsenal transfer rumours on the back pages he could make a hasty exit. (Calciomercato)

Internazionale coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for his side after overcoming Sampdoria 3-2 on Tuesday evening to move top of Serie A. Speaking afterwards he said: “What effect does the top of the ranking stand for me? What excites me is the team’s behaviour. Tonight the team made a good performance and I’m happy, especially for them. They deserve this attention, because they are real professionals.” (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have scouts present at the U17 World Cup in India who have been impressed with Brazil forward Lincoln. The 16-year-old plays his club football for Flamengo and is also believed to be a Real Madrid and Manchester United transfer target. However, Juve are aware they could be priced out of a move for the forward – who has scored three times in five outings at the World Cup – after Vinicius Jnr. joined Real Madrid for €45m (£40m) at 17 despite making just a handful of appearances for Flamengo. (Calciomercato)

France

After scoring a goal-of-the-season contender for Southampton to clinch a 1-0 win over West Brom at the weekend, Sofiane Boufal’s agent has revealed his client was a Fiorentina and Internazionale transfer target in the summer. “He feels good now, he’s just waiting to play more,” Yvan Le Mee said. “In August we had clubs like Inter, Fiorentina and Celta Vigo, who know what they’re doing when it comes to buying players, who all wanted to buy him at any cost.” (SFR Sport 1)

