Daily Roundup :Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Liverpool have significantly increased their asking price for Barcelona transfer target Philippe Coutinho. The Reds will now demand €150m (£133m) from Barcelona, which is €50m more than they wanted in the summer. The Catalan club are expected to return with a bid in January amid reports that the player’s relationship with Jurgen Klopp has broken down beyond repair. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barca’s 22-year-old forward Jose Arnaiz has emerged as a Bayern Munich and Manchester United transfer target. Arnaiz made an impressive debut for Barca during the 3-0 victory at Murcia in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, scoring the third goal and earning praise from his manager Ernesto Valverde. Arsenal are also said to be interested in Arnaiz, who has been identified by Bayern as a potential long-term replacement for Franck Ribery. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla are preparing to make a January move for Stevan Jovetic. The 27-year-old impressed during a loan spell with the Spanish club last season and they are interested in him again. However, Monaco will be reluctant to let the former Manchester City striker leave as they only signed him in the summer. (Deportes Cope)

La Liga will introduce video assistant referee (VAR) technology from next season, according to Spanish FA chief Juan Luis Larrea. The Spanish top-flight is the only one of Europe’s top five leagues not to have introduced goal-line technology but, despite the price, Larrea admitted it was time to embrace the technological advances in football. (Cadena Ser)

Barcelona want to sign two centre-backs in the summer. As well as looking to tie up a deal for Chelsea transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly, the Catalan side are keeping tabs on Lyon’s Mouctar Diakhaby, Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina and Dan-Axel Zagadou of Borussia Dortmund. (Sport)

Italy

Liverpool are interested in making a £22m move for Roma defender Emerson Palmieri. The Reds have been criticised this season following a string of poor defensive performances and Jurgen Klopp is keen to find a solution in the January transfer window, having conceded 16 goals in just nine Premier League games. Palmieri is a left-back and is seen as an upgrade on Alberto Moreno who, despite improving this year, has yet to fully convince Klopp of his defensive abilities. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have identified Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto as a key transfer target. Vincenzo Montella is keen to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park in January and has been impressed by scouting reports on the 21-year-old Czech Republic international. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly asked Everton transfer target Olivier Giroud to join him at Stamford Bridge. The Arsenal striker was close to leaving the Gunners in the summer but decided to stay in London. However, Conte is determined to bolster his attacking options in January and reportedly asked the France international if he would be interested in a move across London during the Best FIFA Awards Ceremony earlier this week. (Calciomercato)

Juventus have revived their interest in Tottenham transfer target Andre Gomes. The Portuguese midfielder is certain to leave Barcelona in the near future after failing to establish himself in the first-team and the Bianconeri are one of the frontrunners for his signature. The Serie A champions tried to sign Gomes in 2016 but he opted for the Camp Nou. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi says he will not stay in football until he is 40 like Francesco Totti and has ruled out a move away from the San Siro. (Undici)

France

Neymar has received a one-match suspension after being sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s draw with Marseille last weekend and will miss tonight’s game against Nice. (L’Equipe)

Meanwhile, PSG boss Unai Emery has told the Brazilian forward that he must learn from what happened on Sunday. “He is intelligent. He is also aware that he must learn from what happened on Sunday,” said Emery.

“I spoke to him about it before the match and we said not to get involved in any provocation. But on the pitch, with the intensity and the aggression, the players are people.” (L’Equipe)

PSG winger Angel Di Maria believes his time in Paris is nearing an end. The Argentina international has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and is angling for a move away in January, with Juventus and AC Milan closely monitoring his situation. (Le Parisien)

Germany

Tottenham are leading candidates for Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Kai Havertz – a Liverpool transfer target in January. The 18-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool, has impressed for Bayer since becoming the club’s youngest ever Bundesliga debutante at the age of 17 and 126 days in October 2016 – and has drawn comparisons to Arsenal star Mesut Ozil. (Sport BILD)

The post Daily Roundup :Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

