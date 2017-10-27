Dalung Re-opens National Stadium Swimming Pool today

.Tasks Nigerian Swimmers ahead of 2020 Olympic Games

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung, Dalung will re-open the newly renovated National Stadium swimming pool Complex situated at the National Stadium complex in Surulere, Lagos today. It was fully renovated after 18 years of abandonment by successive governments.

Meanwhile, Dalung has charged Nigerian Swimmers to excel at the 2020 Olympic Games slated for Tokyo.

“Now, the Aquatic Federation will have no excuse when we ask them for updates about their activities towards presenting athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games. The world class facility is now at their beck and call for them to make use of. All they need is little logistics to organize local and national events where talents will be discovered and nurtured.”

The Minister who will be in Lagos for the landmark occasion will be using the ceremony to declare open the 2nd West and Central African CANA Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship at the renovated Olympic size swimming pool complex.

Barrister Dalung praised the contractor, Joseph Odobeatu popularly known as O’Jez for his commitment and determination to execute the project at a time when the Federal Government could not immediately meet up with its own end of the bargain in realizing funds on time for the project.

“I am indeed overwhelmed by the pace of work recorded since I assumed office. We are very happy that a national facility which was abandoned for 18 years has been completely renovated and now ready to be used for national and international competitions. The contractor Joseph Odobeatu has lived up to expectation and has defended his integrity. He may not have made monetary profit but money cannot buy the name he has made here,” Dalung said.

The swimming complex which was in a dilapidated state for 18 years and rehabilitated comprises a state box, press gallery, changing rooms, warm up swimming pool, pumping and treatment machines, spectators stand and an entertainment stage.

The Minister said the project will be counted as one of the achievements to mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s two years in office.

The post Dalung Re-opens National Stadium Swimming Pool today appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

