Dambazua orders Maina to submit self to EFCC
The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has told the wanted former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The minister’s directive is contained in an official correspondence sent to the EFCC by the ministry. The letter was in response to a letter written […]
Dambazua orders Maina to submit self to EFCC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!