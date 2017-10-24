Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane Blasts Orezi Over Comments On His Hairstyle – “You Are An Idiot”

Embattled Nigeria rapper, Dammy Krane is quite pissed off with Orezi, after the latter called out all Nigerian Artistes, and warned them not to copy his hairstyle.
Recall, Orezi took to his Instagram to share a picture, of his new found love, his hairstyle, while not forgetting to warn some unscrupulous elements to steer away from copying the hairstyle.
Pissed off by this call out, Dammy Krane, in a bid to maybe catch his sub, shared a video of himself ripping into Orezi, while not forgetting to call him an Idiot.
