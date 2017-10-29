Dangote, Paul Okoye, AY, Others Storm Saraki’s Daughter’s Elaborate Wedding

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Tosin held her white wedding yesterday in Lagos .The wedding was graced by dignitaries and APC chieftains . Top Nigerian celebrities, politicians and business moguls have gathered at the wedding ceremony of the Senate President Bukola Saraki daughter’s wedding. The wedding which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, …

The post Dangote, Paul Okoye, AY, Others Storm Saraki’s Daughter’s Elaborate Wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

