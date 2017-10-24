Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote’s refinery should meet local needs, says Kachikwu – TheCable

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Business


Dangote's refinery should meet local needs, says Kachikwu
Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum, says the 650,000 barrels per day capacity refinery being constructed by Aliko Dangote, “should be enough to meet local needs”. Kachikwu made this statement while speaking at the ongoing 24th Africa Oil
