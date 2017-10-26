Pages Navigation Menu

Danny Drinkwater Relieved To Finally Make His Chelsea Debut

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has admitted that he was relieved to finally make his debut for Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Danny Drinkwater, 27, joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the final stages of the summer transfer window, but a calf problem suffered in training had kept the midfielder on the sidelines in the early weeks.

Drinkwater finally put on a Chelsea shirt on Wednesday night as the Blues recorded a 2-1 win over Everton in the EFL Cup, and he has now vowed to kick on.

“I don’t think [the last few months] could have gone any worse,” Drinkwater told Chelsea TV. “I have been trying to take the positives out of it. My calf feels good now but I was massively frustrated. The waiting game was killing me.

“It’s been good to watch the team and it has helped me to settle in as well. It has given me a feel for how they actually play. But the sooner I can get more involved now, the better for me.”

