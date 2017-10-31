Dasuki: Metuh’s counsel calls for arrest of Daura, DSS DG

Press Statement Emeka Etiaba, SAN, counsel to the embattled former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh on Tuesday asked Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja to order the arrest of Director General, Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura, following the failure of the DSS to produce former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki in court to give evidence. The court had on October 25 directed the service of subpoena order on Dasuki and former President Goodluck Jonathan following Metuh’s application to have the duo as witnesses in the N400 million fraud case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. At the resumed sitting today, while Dasuki was not produced in court, Jonathan’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, appeared in court to challenge the subpoena issued on the former President.

