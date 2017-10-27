David Luiz meets lookalike super-fan

David Luiz was left seeing double as he was reunited with his doppelganger super-fan from Japan.

The Chelsea star posted a video of the meeting with his lookalike who copied the Brazil star down to the very fine details.

It is the second time the Brazilian defender has come face-to-face with the fan who was last pictured with Luiz back in November 2016.

The fan has seemingly upped his game from the first meeting with his idol. This time he donned a white wrist brace to copy Luiz’s current injury.

Dancing outside the star’s car, the lookalike wrapped a Brazilian flag around his waist and pumped his fists.

He then went on to point out all the similarities between himself and the defender, including his moustache and the same pair of boots.

The Chelsea star was clearly taken by his fan and wrote ‘The best’ over the video he posted to his Twitter account.

Luiz has been an integral part to Chelsea’s campaign to defend the Premier League title this season.

However, he has yet to live up to the expectations he set during last season as Chelsea find themselves fourth in the Premier League, having lost three times already.

However, the Blues beat Watford in their last league game and Luiz was rested for their Carabao Cup victory over Everton in midweek.

He is expected to return for his side’s fixture at Bournemouth on Saturday.

