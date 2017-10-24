David Unsworth wants Everton job after Ronald Koeman dismissal – The Independent

Pages Navigation Menu

David Unsworth wants Everton job after Ronald Koeman dismissal

David Unsworth wants Everton job after Ronald Koeman dismissal
David Unsworth has confirmed he wants to become Everton's new manager after taking temporary charge following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Dutchman Koeman was dismissed on Monday after the 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal dropped the club into the …
