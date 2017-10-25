Davido shares cute photos of his second daughter

Singer Davido recently shared adorable photos of his daughter Hailey – The proud father has two baby girls from two different women – He called the cutie his last born Singer Davido has taken time out of his successful music career to appreciate his second baby girl, Hailey. In a recent post, the Fall crooner …

The post Davido shares cute photos of his second daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

