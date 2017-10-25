Davido Shares Photo Of Hailey Veronica Adeleke, His Daughter & “Last Born”

Davido is such a doting dad. The singer shared this adorable photos of his 2nd daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke. The Singer wrote; “Hailey baby, my last born“. See below : Source: Naijaloaded

The post Davido Shares Photo Of Hailey Veronica Adeleke, His Daughter & “Last Born” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

