Davido Working On A New Studio Album ( In Honor Of His Late Friend)

Davido has announced he’ll be Releasing An Album In Honor Of His Late Friend, Olugbenga Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Olu, who was found dead with a friend, Chime in a BMW car in a garage on Block B, Banana Island, Lagos. Davido took to his instagram page to reveal the news. He wrote; DJ …

The post Davido Working On A New Studio Album ( In Honor Of His Late Friend) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

