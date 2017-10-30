Davolee: Oya Gbeff feat. Olamide [Music]

Davolee is out with a new record and he calls this one “Oya Gbeff”. The YBNL Nation’s latest addition who is also referred to as atarodo based on his style drops this street banger following the successful release of hits like “Festival Bar” (his debut single) and “Cirocing”. On this one, he features his label […]

Davolee: Oya Gbeff feat. Olamide [Music]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

