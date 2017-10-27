Dbanj is hustling everyday to feed- Onyeka Nwelue – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Dbanj is hustling everyday to feed- Onyeka Nwelue
TheNewsGuru
Award winning Nigerian author and filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue has said that Nigerian celebrities like Dbanj, Don Jazzy and Linda Ikeji are broke and not what they proclaim themselves to be. The outspoken author of Hiphop is for children said in his …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!