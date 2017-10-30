Pages Navigation Menu

DBN commences long-term MSME lending

DBN commences long-term MSME lending
Vanguard
The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Monday, commenced long-term lending to Micro, Small , Medium and Enterprises, (MSMEs) as it signed a N5 billion partnership deal with three Micro Finance Banks (MFBs). According to the Managing Director (MD) …
Development Bank disburses N5bn to 20000 MSMEsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Development Bank of Nigeria to lend N5bn to over 20000 MSMEsNigeria Today

