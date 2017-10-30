De Bruyne: City Cannot Go Unbeaten

Kevin De Bruyne does not see Manchester City making it through the Premier League season, without losing any match.

City are currently topping the Premier League table with five points and are yet to lose any match this season.

The Cityzens have scored 35 goals in 10 matches this season, with a goal difference of plus 29.

City’s form has seen them being compared to Arsenal’s invincible squad of 2003-04, but De Bruyne does not think it possible.

“To go unbeaten? Well, it’s very hard. I don’t think it will be possible,” said De Bruyne, whose City are away to Napoli in the Champions League during the week.

“The level of competition is so high, in every team. It’s not like, with all respect, 10 or 15 years ago where you have a couple of teams that won’t win against the top teams.

“Now, every game is hard and you need to be mentally there. And with the Champions League and all the cups, there will be a game where maybe we are a little bit less and maybe lose. But as long as it keeps going, it’s good.

“Obviously, if you win a lot of games it’s good for us. You keep maintaining pressure. Hopefully we can have two good games this week and go into the international break unbeaten and it will mean we put a lot of pressure on the rest.”

