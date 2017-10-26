Death toll from Kenya poll violence rises to three: hospital, police – News24
News24
Death toll from Kenya poll violence rises to three: hospital, police
Nairobi – At least three people were shot dead on Thursday as opposition protests sparked violence during Kenya's presidential re-run, according to police and hospital sources. One man was killed in Nairobi's Mathare slum, one of the hotspots where …
