Death toll rises to 15, as Boko Haram storm military base

Seven more bodies have been found after a Boko Haram raid on a military camp in Sasawa village, some 45 kilometres from the Yobe state capital, Damaturu, a security source told AFP on Friday. Militant fighters stormed the base at Sasawa village, some 45 kilometres from the Yobe state capital, Damaturu, on Tuesday, in the …

