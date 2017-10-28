Declare position on suspended SGF, DG, ex-lawmaker urges FG

Alhaji Ahmed Dogara, former member of Niger House of Assembly, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to declare it’s position on the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the NIA boss.

The presidency on April 19, suspended from office the SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the NIA, Ayo Oke, pending the conclusion of investigations by a panel set up by the president.

The panel, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was to investigate allegations of contract fraud and bribery against Lawal by the Senate and the N13 billion found in an Ikoyi apartment by EFCC, claimed by the NIA.

Dogara told newsmen in Minna that making public pronouncements about the two suspended public officers would send signal to public officers to desist from taking pleasure in looting public treasury.

He said that many Nigerians had expressed worries about the case of SGF, NIA boss and the lists of corrupt officers that nearly ruined this country had remained a nightmare to the public.

He said it was high time for the Federal Government to act fast to enable Nigerians to strengthen their political will in exposing public officers lootinh the national treasury.

He commended the president for the immediate disengagement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, from federal service.

”Mr. President showed, as he had done now, that he can hire and fire to salvage the bad situation in the polity.”

” President Buhari’s commitment to fight corruption these years that made the majority of the masses to support his candidature, is the same step that can earn this government votes in the next election in 2019″ he said.

NAN

