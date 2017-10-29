Declare Technology Day, university don tells FG

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A university don, Professor Buliaminu Kareem, has called on government to declare Technology Day to promote technology in the country.

The professor of industrial and production engineering at the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, spoke while delivering the 90th inaugural lecture of the university.

“On this basis, days related to designs, material, manufacture, maintenance, invention, and industrial products should be declared on quarterly or yearly basis”, Kareem said.

“This will avail investors and consumers the opportunity of sight-seeing and assessing the showcased technology products of industries, technical colleges, polytechnics, universities and research institutions for possible investment or patronage”.

The professor noted that rewarding the best invention or innovation will create local competition among stakeholders.

“ Design industries will compete with design shops, production industries will strive for survival over production shops and maintenance industries woll struggle to have an edge over maintenance shops.

“The presence of many small and medium scale capital goods shops producing the needs of the people is the only way out of the recession and economic instability that many nations find themselves in today”.

