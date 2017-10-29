Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta APC chieftains unite ahead of LG polls

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Perez Brisibe

CHIEFTAINS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State came together  ahead of the January 6 council polls in the state with a charge to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, to conduct a free and fair election.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The chieftains in a meeting hosted by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor at his Evwreni residence, had in attendance, minister of state for petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Hon. Victor Ochie, Prof. Patrick Utomi, Chief Adolor Okotiebor, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Hon Temi Harriman, Engr Sam Adjogbe, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo and a host of others.

APC

The State chairman of the party, Jones Erue who attended the meeting in company of some members of his exco, congratulated Emerhor for hosting the unity meeting and the other leaders for putting their differences aside and uniting to give APC a fighting chance in future elections in the state.

Leaders of the party from Delta Central senatorial district the next day at the Ughelli kingdom hall also met to foster unity between Emerhor and Chief Great Ogboru over a purported lingering dispute between both chieftains.

At the meeting, senator representing the district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege explained that he would consult with Olorogun Emerhor, Chief Ogboru and other chieftains of the party on how to ensure that DSIEC conducts a free and fair council election in the state.

The post Delta APC chieftains unite ahead of LG polls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.