Delta APC chieftains unite ahead of LG polls

By Perez Brisibe

CHIEFTAINS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State came together ahead of the January 6 council polls in the state with a charge to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, to conduct a free and fair election.

The chieftains in a meeting hosted by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor at his Evwreni residence, had in attendance, minister of state for petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Hon. Victor Ochie, Prof. Patrick Utomi, Chief Adolor Okotiebor, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Hon Temi Harriman, Engr Sam Adjogbe, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo and a host of others.

The State chairman of the party, Jones Erue who attended the meeting in company of some members of his exco, congratulated Emerhor for hosting the unity meeting and the other leaders for putting their differences aside and uniting to give APC a fighting chance in future elections in the state.

Leaders of the party from Delta Central senatorial district the next day at the Ughelli kingdom hall also met to foster unity between Emerhor and Chief Great Ogboru over a purported lingering dispute between both chieftains.

At the meeting, senator representing the district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege explained that he would consult with Olorogun Emerhor, Chief Ogboru and other chieftains of the party on how to ensure that DSIEC conducts a free and fair council election in the state.

