Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta Assembly assures workers of conducive working environment

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DELTA STATE House of Assembly has assured public servants of the provision of a conducive working environment. The Chairman, House Committee on Establishments, Ethics and Privileges, Barr. Dennis Omovie, who led members on an oversight visit to the Directorate of Government House and Protocol, gave this assurance yesterday in Asaba. Other members of the committee […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.