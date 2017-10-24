Delta confirms fresh cases of Monkeypox

The Delta state government has confirmed three reported cases of suspected monkey pox disease in the state. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, made the disclosure Tuesday in Asaba at a media briefing, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. Azinge said the suspected cases of the disease were currently under medical care at an undisclosed location in the state.

