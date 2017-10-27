Delta LG Poll: PDP Affirms Michael Tidi’s candidature for Warri South Chairmanship seat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State on Friday affirmed the candidature of Mr. Michael Tidi for the Chairmanship position in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the State. PDP Returning/Electoral Officer, Mr. Uche Egbuche in Warri South Local Government Area affirmed Tidi’s candidature in a “Voice Vote” during the Party’s primary election today. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

