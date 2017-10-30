Delta LG polls: Omoun wins PDP chairmanship ticket in Patani

By Festus Ahon

MR Perez Omoun has won the chairmanship ticket of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State.

A total of 125 delegates were accredited out of 130 delegates billed for the election.

Returning Officer for the election, Mr. Kenneth Nwaomucha, who declared the results after putting the question for affirmative voting, declared Mr. Perez Omoun as the duly elected candidate to fly the PDP flag in Patani Local Government Area in the January 6, 2018 election.

Omoun, in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates for their decision to elect him, promising to run a transparent and all-inclusive government by carrying everyone in the local government area along, if elected.

The election, which took place under a peaceful atmosphere, was witnessed by the Chief Electoral Officer of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, Patani Local Government Area, Mr. Ovidje Okey, Divisional Police Office, Patani Division, Department of State Services representative, and Mr. Osifo Sunday of the National Orientation Agency, NOA.

