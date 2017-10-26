Delta State University Female Student Shares Her Naked Photo Online To Seduce Men And To Extort Money From Them

A student, 21yrs old who goes by the name “Ahwe Vera Williams” on facebook is a 300 level student of Delta state university, DELSU, ABRAKA, DELTA STATE and home town

The post Delta State University Female Student Shares Her Naked Photo Online To Seduce Men And To Extort Money From Them appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

