Delta State University Notice To 2017 UTME/DE Candidates Who Scroed 45 & Above.

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The management of the Delta State University, Abraka wishes to inform all candidates who participated in the institution’s Post-UTME screening test and Scroed 45 and above that they are to visit the admission office with photocopies of their credentials for further information from 23rd to 31st Oct. 2017. The concerned candidates are advised to take note …

