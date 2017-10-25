Deontay Wilder: ‘I’m outta here’ if Bermane Stiverne beats me in rematch – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Deontay Wilder: 'I'm outta here' if Bermane Stiverne beats me in rematch
ESPN
Heavyweight world titlist Deontay Wilder put a lot of pressure on himself on Tuesday. He said that if he does not defeat former titleholder Bermane Stiverne when they meet in a rematch next month that he will retire from boxing. "Y'all can quote me on …
Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder: 'If Bermane Stiverne beats me, I will retire'
Frustrated Deontay Wilder says he'll retire if he loses to Bermane Stiverne
Deontay Wilder makes bold statement about rematch with Stiverne
