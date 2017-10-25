Destress on World Stress Day with Kayode Fahm, Lanre Osola and Onyeka Udechukwu









Life With Kayode Fahm – World Stress Day

Lagos has been named as one of the top three most stressful cities in the world! Kayode Fahm and special guest come together for an interactive event at the Clear Essence Spa, Ikoyi and take action by addressing the effects stress has on our mental health, our bodies and lives in general.

Lanre Olusola, The Catalyst, is recognized as one of Africa’s Premier Life, Mind, Emotions and Behavioral Change Coaches who works with individuals and organizations to transition from where they are to where they desire to be. Will discuss how stress is the major cause of many diseases and introduces guests to his 55-5 rule and how it can help us live longer.

Onyeka Udechukwu a licensed Medical Aesthetics & Laser Technician will be explaining what stress does to our bodies and narrowing down on the effects it has on our skin. She is Laser Technician trained in Texas Laser Institute, Dallas Texas, USA. She is the Managing Director at Hello Perfect Aesthetic and Laser Skin Care Clinic Lagos Nigeria.

1st of November schedule

A brief yoga class will take place, demonstrating yoga as a useful tool for stress relief and guest will be introduced to “Life with Kayode Fahm”. A 13 episode motivational series showcasing Kayode Fahm’s travels throughout Africa as a motivational speaker, classical guitarist and martial artist seeking to inspire progressive change. The series features inspirational international professionals as well as Nollywood celebrities and was shot in Lagos, Cross Rivers, Nairobi, Dakar, Goree Island, Sali, Saloume, Dubai and Los Angeles.

Kayode’s uplifting and encouraging messages show us that we should strive to our best selfs and tackles each element of life one at a time.

Kayode will also be launching his brand new show – “Life With Kayode Fahm” The show touches on topics such as finance, women supporting women, staying motivated and various uplifting life Hacks.

See trailer here:

Date: Wed 1st November

Location: Clear Essence Spa, 13 Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 11am –3pm

Please find more information on Kayode Fahm in the link below.

http://kayodefahm.com

RSVP Attendance: hello@somesolutions.online Or Call +234 907 493 9924

