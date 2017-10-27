DETHRONEMENT: Ilomuanya floors Okorocha in court again

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The traditional ruler of Obinugwu autonomous community, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, has recorded the 13th legal victory against Governor Rochas Okorocha since 2011, with the unanimous refusal of the Appeal Court to set aside the purported dethronement of the royal father.

The Appeal Court not only barred the Governor, his agents, servants and previes from interfering with Eze Ilomuanya’s exercise of his rights as the traditional ruler of Obinugwu autonomous community, but also ordered the appellants to pay the monarch N2.05m as damages for the embarrassment caused him over the purported dethronement.

Vanguard recalls that an Owerri High Court presided over by Justice P. Chukwuemeka Chikeka had previously rejected Okorocha’s application, seeking a stay of execution of the Court’s April 26, 2017 judgment.

Chikeka, in her ruling, told the Governor that the court lacked jurisdiction to review it’s earlier judgment.

Vanguard also recalls that apparently not pleased with the court’s stand, the Governor moved to the Court of Appeal with the same application on the same matter, but the Justices of the Appellate Court unanimously dismissed it with costs.

The Appeal Court told the Governor to file a proper appeal, if he was not satisfied with the judgment of the lower court, instead of this application for stay of execution.

Reacting to the latest legal victory, Eze Ilomuanya urged Okorocha to have a rethink on the aggression against him and Obinugwu people.

“No matter how the Governor schemes to thwart the will of Obinugwu people, it will always fail because my ascension to the throne is divine,” Eze Ilomuanya said.

