Diafra Sakho Still Very Desperate To Quit West Ham

Diafra Sakho has insisted that he remains determined to leave West Ham following his failed transfer deadline day move to Rennes.

“I still want to leave. I always say it. I don’t hide it,” he said. “Fans happy or not, I want to change environment.

“I want see something else in regard to everything happened to me. I spent three wonderful years at West Ham.”

“Even more I learned that I was the best goal-scorers in activity in regards of all games I played. I can only be happy but overall I want to change my environment to see other things, and I think going to France would be good to find a challenge for my career.

“And why not one day come back here or somewhere else but today I want to change my environment.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Diafra Sakho’s contract includes a two-year option that West Ham can trigger to keep him at the London Stadium.

Although it was widely reported that his contract expires at the end of this season, 360nobs confirmed it in fact runs beyond the current campaign.

The post Diafra Sakho Still Very Desperate To Quit West Ham appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

