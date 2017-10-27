Dickson seeks FG support on deep seaport development









Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Thursday solicited for Federal Government’s supoort in the actualisation of the Agge deep sea port project to boost the economic activities of the state which is largely surrounded by water.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, after his meeting with Rotimi Amaechi, Minister for Transportation, Dickson said the Agge seaport was part ongoing efforts to open up the State.

“We are already in touch with investors who because of the good location of the seaport have indicated interest because they think it makes economic sense. The deep seaport location we are talking about is at the tip of the Atlantic ocean that is a natural port. Even now on its own, vessels of all kinds come there even without dredging just there and has not been developed.

“Our intentions in investing in that infrastructure is not just for leisure, our expectation is for the seaport to be a free zone on its own, so we need technical support and encouragement,” Dickson said.

He solicited for the Minister’s support and approval on his efforts to open up Bayelsa which had been locked up before.

“On the basis of the reports we have seen, we believe that a good investment case can be made for big seaport, we have concluded our technical studies and before we make our formal application to set in process the necessary processes and mechanisms I thought to formally come here to seek your support for actualising the big seaport project.”

Dickson added that irrespective of political affiliation, political leaders should set aside political differences and concentrate on security and good governance.

Responding, Amaechi assured that the Ministry will provide everything necessary support in bringing the the project to reality.

“What I can guarantee you is line with the resolution of the Federal Government to encourage infrastructural development and I will give you all necessary approvals required for the project.

“Even the ones that don’t involve my ministry, we will do everything possible to facilitate them. Our job is to ensure that we provide all the necessary mechanisms for the investment.

“Our railway project from Lagos to Calabar will include passing through Otuoke and once we commence construction, we will ensure we carry railway lines to the state capitals and other communities.

“It will very difficult to do railway in riverine areas in Nigeria. I had told former President that there is need to invest in the reclamation of land in Bayelsa because the state is surrounded by water. We have more rivers and cricks. Everywhere in Bayelsa is water and I praise you a lot for being able to carry out development projects because you have to first reclaim land before carrying out the projects.

Amaechi explained that, “the cost of development in Bayelsa triple many states in the federation. As a former governor, I tell people that what it takes to do a road project in Rivers state can construct 10 roads in other state” he said.

“I remember the rail I did from Air Force Base to Ikwerre road which is about 10km cost us about N10 billion that’s N1 billion per kilometre. The peculiar nature of the terrain will increase the cost. But I praise you for fighting those challenges that has to do the development in the riverine areas.

“I want to reassure you that these your demands will be looked into. We will do everything to fast track the approvals for the seaports for you to go and look for investors.

“We did it for the Cross River State and I can tell you that there is no party bias in development. We won’t benefit anything as a party if we stop the development to Bayelsa.

“At the end of our administration, people will ask us what is the number of seaports we have. Let me reassure you that we will do whatever we have to do in conformity with the manner of Presidential easy of doing business to make sure development comes to Bayelsa” Amaechi assured.

STELLA ENENCHE, Abuja

The post Dickson seeks FG support on deep seaport development appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

