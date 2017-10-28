Die Hard Fan Dedicates her Back to Wizkid, Tattoos his Face on her Back

For the Love of Wizkid! Some fans so crazy after celebrities, they can go as far as this, a Die hard fan of Wizkid has dedicated her whole back to Africa Pop Star Wizkid, The unidentified tattooed her whole back with his Face, Snapchat user shared the photos, after he met at at a club.. …

