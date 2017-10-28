Die Hard Fan Dedicates her Back to Wizkid, Tattoos his Face on her Back
For the Love of Wizkid! Some fans so crazy after celebrities, they can go as far as this, a Die hard fan of Wizkid has dedicated her whole back to Africa Pop Star Wizkid, The unidentified tattooed her whole back with his Face, Snapchat user shared the photos, after he met at at a club.. …
The post Die Hard Fan Dedicates her Back to Wizkid, Tattoos his Face on her Back appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!