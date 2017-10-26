Dino Melaye and other Senators donate 1,280 bags of rice to unpaid Kogi workers

Members of the Senate have donated 1,280 bags of rice as of Wednesday to Kogi State Government workers owed salaries. This was made know by lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, at a press briefing on Wednesday, where said he was spearheading donation of relief materials to Kogi workers over unpaid salaries. …

