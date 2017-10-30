Dino Melaye reacts to Lawal’s sack, reveals those Buhari should fire
Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking Babachir Lawal as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He reacted to the development via his Twitter account. Melaye urged Buhari to also sack those he described as “wrong pegs” in his government. In a series of tweets, Melaye […]
Dino Melaye reacts to Lawal’s sack, reveals those Buhari should fire
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!