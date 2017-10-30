Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye reacts to Lawal’s sack, reveals those Buhari should fire

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking Babachir Lawal as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He reacted to the development via his Twitter account. Melaye urged Buhari to also sack those he described as “wrong pegs” in his government. In a series of tweets, Melaye […]

Dino Melaye reacts to Lawal’s sack, reveals those Buhari should fire

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.