Dino Melaye’s rice donation to workers won’t stop his recall – Kogi youths

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kogi Youth Movement for Credible Leadership (KYMCL) on Friday protested the donation of 1,260 bags of rice by Senator Dino Melaye and his colleagues to civil servants in Kogi. The youths carried banners and placards with inscriptions such as “Kogi is not IDP camp”, “Bags of rice cannot stop your recall”. The protest caused gridlock […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

