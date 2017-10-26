“Disengage from Vote of No Confidence on Emmanuel Ekon” – Abak Fed. Constituency Youths Warns.

The youths of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency have warned youth leaders and their conspirators to desist from any attempt to pass a vote of no confidence against Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon or face the wrath of youths in the constituency.

Rising from a meeting that was convened by Atuekong Dominic Ekpe, the Abak Federal Constituency Youths for Democracy – a group that has within its fold, eminent youth leaders and young professionals drawn from all the blocs that make up the federal constituency raised alarm to an ongoing sinister plan hatched by self-serving elements in concert with some youth leaders who were heavily induced and coerced to sign a communique to pass a vote of no confidence on Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon – Honourable Member representing the good people of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency.

Our initial thinking was to dismiss this illogical handiwork of fifth columnists and wannabe rabble-rousers in search of 15 minutes of fame. But given the undisguised intent of their sponsors and cohorts which is clearly to stoke tension and discredit the gains and giant strides of Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon, the youths expressed absolute confidence in Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon’s representation which has resulted in laying a solid foundation for the development of the constituency.

“He has proven to be a lawmaker who has the capacity; a manager of men and resources who has deployed his vast experience to superintend over the affairs of our constituency at this critical point of our nation’s difficult economic trajectory”, the statement reads.

Questioning the rationale behind purported vote of no confidence, the youths queried – “should a vote of no confidence be passed on a man who has in just two years brought:

a. An Oil and gas industrial park to Akwa Ibom State?

b. Halliburton Company for the training of Akwa Ibom youths in oil and gas sector? A project that will metamorphose into the first center for development and research institute for oil and gas in sub-Saharan Africa?

c. Is it because of rehabilitating and converting of part of Government Technical College in Abak to an Oil and Gas training center.

d. Is it because he has use his office as a Chairman House Committee on Local Content to facilitate the equipping of Maritime Academy Oron and equipping it with the only Sea Diving Facilities of international standard in Nigeria for the training of sea divers in oil and gas industry in Nigeria?

e. Is it because of the construction of a mega youth development center/constituency office sited in Abak local government area?

f. Is it because he bought the 2017 joint matriculation examination form for over 600 candidates from his federal constituency?

g. Is it because of sponsoring over 400 youths for training on oil and gas sector of Nigeria economy?

h. Is it because of over 30 youths that were trained by Hyundai Heavy industry graduated yesterday as internationally certified project managers in oil and gas industry, courtesy of this performing lawmaker?

I. Is it because two months ago he empowered over 310 women of the federal constituency with cash donations under the aegis of DAKKADA WOMEN INITIATIVE?

j. Is it because of over twenty-seven life touching projects spread across the federal constituency?

“We are deeply shocked with the action of five youth leaders out of 18, who extended their penchant for compromise and financial inducement by collecting the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira each, to mortgage our future and hoodwink the youths of Abak federal constituency to be part of such a demonic plan.”

“We are aware that five youth leaders out of eighteen that make up the three-youth platforms: Youth Caucus, Youth Council and Dakadda youth has so far signed this inglorious communique while thirteen have fervently refused to do so. We therefore use this medium to warn the sponsors of this selfish agenda to desist from further threat to these thirteen responsible and patriotic youth leaders or face the consequences of the entire youths of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency.”

“We vehemently condemn, denounce, reject and disown in all ramifications all actions, utterances and activities associated with the purported vote of no confidence and hereby warn those five youth leaders engaged, to immediately disembark or face the stiff reaction of the entire youths of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency.”

“We want to reiterate particularly, that youth bodies within the federal constituency exist as non-partisan groups and therefore cannot interfere with a mandate given to the Honourable member by his party and the teeming electorates.”

The youths declared: “We denounce actions and utterances against the Office of the Honourable Member Representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency and that the actions of those five youth leaders are at best, self-serving and insensitive to the yearnings of our youths.”

Reacting to the botched process, they warned that “any attempt – real or imagined, to pass a vote of no confidence or recall Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon is of no effect and will be met with stiff resistance and peaceful revolution across the federal constituency. “

“We are aware that the conspirators do not have the interest of our amiable Governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel at heart, hence the resort to mischief to create a chaotic political atmosphere in the constituency which will in turn affect the reelection of the governor, the statement adds.”

“We strongly warn politicians henceforth, to desist from using youths to plan or promote parochial interests that are inimical to the growth and development of Abak federal constituency or be ready to face the music.”

“We will not fold our hands and watch unscrupulous elements destabilize our dear constituency. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

