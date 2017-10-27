Pages Navigation Menu

Disney Channel to reveal First Gay main character in tween series ‘Andi Mack’

Popular American television channel which airs programs for teens, Disney Channel has revealed a key character coming out as gay on its popular tween series Andi Mack. The story will mark the channels first depiction of a coming out journey. The character–a 13-year-old named Cyrus Goodman which was played by Joshua Rush will begin a…

