Divisive election fails to lift Kenya’s cloud of political uncertainty – Business Daily (press release) (blog)
|
Divisive election fails to lift Kenya's cloud of political uncertainty
Business Daily (press release) (blog)
Kenya was Thursday left walking into an uncertain future after opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) made good its threat not to take part in a repeat presidential election and promised to use its political muscle to inflict economic pain on …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!