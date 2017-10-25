DJ Consequence enlists Small Doctor, Phantom Beats & Maestro D on “Penalty EDM Refix” | Listen on BN

After serenading the airwaves with the refix to Davido‘s “Fall“, wave-making premium Disc Jockey – DJ Consequence continues with the EDM Refix series to the Nigerian hits by turning attention to arguably the biggest street song of 2017 – “Penalty“, teaming up with producer and partner in crime – Phantom, Maestro D and the man […]

The post DJ Consequence enlists Small Doctor, Phantom Beats & Maestro D on “Penalty EDM Refix” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

