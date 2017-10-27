Pages Navigation Menu

“DJ Olu album in the works” – Davido
BellaNaija
Davido has revealed plans to release an album in tribute of his late friend and personal disc jockey, DJ Olu. DJ Olu was found dead a few weeks ago in his car alongside another friend, Chime barely days after another close fried of his, Tagbo passed away.
