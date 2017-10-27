“DJ Olu album in the works” – Davido – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
“DJ Olu album in the works” – Davido
BellaNaija
Davido has revealed plans to release an album in tribute of his late friend and personal disc jockey, DJ Olu. DJ Olu was found dead a few weeks ago in his car alongside another friend, Chime barely days after another close fried of his, Tagbo passed away.
Davido aka OBO Is Set to Release an Album in Honour of One of His Late Friends, Dj Olu
Davido set to release album in honour of late friend, DJ Olu
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!