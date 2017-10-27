“DJ Olu album in the works” – Davido

Davido has revealed plans to release an album in tribute of his late friend and personal disc jockey, DJ Olu. DJ Olu was found dead a few weeks ago in his car alongside another friend, Chime barely days after another close fried of his, Tagbo passed away. The “IF” crooner had to take a while […]

The post “DJ Olu album in the works” – Davido appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

