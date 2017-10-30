Dlamini: Sassa opts for tender process after Post Office deal downscaled – News24
Dlamini: Sassa opts for tender process after Post Office deal downscaled
East London – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa will use an open tender process to find providers for three services, after the South African Post Office's (SAPO) capabilities to carry out the services were deemed too limited …
Dlamini: Sassa to issue tender for services Post Bank can't provide
New Sassa crisis looms as it goes back to drawing board on grants
Post Office will not take over Sassa grants – Minister Bathabile Dlamini
