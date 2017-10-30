Pages Navigation Menu

Do You Miss Daddy Freeze On Instagram?

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s celebrity OAP Daddy Freeze– who at over forty has fully embraced the enfant terrible persona on Instagram- lost access to his account over the weekend. Last week he had gotten involved in a virtual fight with singer Timi Dakolo who called him out on his continuous bashing of Christian leaders and no sooner than …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

