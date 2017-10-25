Pages Navigation Menu

Doguwa Alhassan being mistaken for Abdulrasheed Maina – Garba Sheh

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Official Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Sheh, written a disclaimer over a photo alleged to be that of embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina in Aso Rock with the President.

According to Garba Sheh, Ado Garba Doguwa Alhassan was mistaken for Abdulrasheed Maina.

DISCLAIMER: There is a photograph all over the Social Media of President @MBuhari, Senate President @bukolasaraki and Hon. Ado Garba Doguwa Alhassan being mistaken to be the embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

