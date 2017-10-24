Don hails President Buhari over Maina’s sack

Minna – Malam Bashir Yankuzu, lecturer at the Federal University of Technology Minna, on Tuesday commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the removal of Malam Abdulrashid Maina, former head of a presidential task force, from the Federal Civil Service.

Maina, who was a Chairman of defunct Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, was in 2012 accused of pension fraud and declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commision (EFCC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina, an Assistant Director, allegedly absconded from the country in 2013 and returned to public service as a director.

Yankuzu told NAN in Minna that the decision would promote the government’s position on the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

He said that majority of Nigerians had never lost confidence in the President’s honesty or ability to lead the nation and to fight corruption.

“Though, fighting corruption has been acknowledged to be a herculean task, what has been worrying many Nigerians is the slow nature of the fight.”

He said that the Federal Government should show more political commitment in the ongoing fight by ensuring diligent prosecution of all indicted persons.

Yankuzu, of the Department of Science Education, said that corruption on pension matter required this the step taken by the president.

“Due to problems related to pension and gratuity, retirement has remained a scaring word to almost all civil servants, especially the honest ones and those that have no opportunity to serve in a lucrative sector.

“The rate at which pensioners are dying and getting more frustrated is sympathetic that no leader that cares can afford to refuse doing anything that could help to resolve the situation,” he said. (NAN)

