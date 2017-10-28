Don jazzy reacts to claim that he is ‘broke’

Mavin Producer, Don jazzy has reacted to Professor and writer Onyeka Nwelue’s viral statement where he claimed that the Mavin boss is broke and living as a tenant. Earlier, Prof Nwelue advised Nigerians not to be deceived by fake life portrayed by Nigerian celebrities on social media, adding that they are all struggling.‎ He mentioned […]

Don jazzy reacts to claim that he is ‘broke’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

