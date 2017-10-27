Pages Navigation Menu

Youths protest Senators’ donation of rice to Kogi civil servants – Vanguard

Youths protest Senators' donation of rice to Kogi civil servants
Some members of Kogi Youth Movement for Credible Leadership (KYMCL) on Friday staged a protest against the alleged donation of 1,260 bags of rice by some Senators to civil servants in Kogi. The protest was carried out along the Abuja-Lokoja highway …
Bello's aide tackles Dino, Senate over rice donationsDaily Trust
[The Injustice Blog] Nigerian Senators and Yahaya Bello are just “Two sides of a Coin”YNaija
Donated rice: Governor Bello mobilised thugs to attack me – Dino Melaye allegesDaily Post Nigeria
NAIJ.COM –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 8 news articles »

