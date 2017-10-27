Youths protest Senators’ donation of rice to Kogi civil servants – Vanguard
Vanguard
Youths protest Senators' donation of rice to Kogi civil servants
Some members of Kogi Youth Movement for Credible Leadership (KYMCL) on Friday staged a protest against the alleged donation of 1,260 bags of rice by some Senators to civil servants in Kogi. The protest was carried out along the Abuja-Lokoja highway …
